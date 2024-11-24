 />

After a brief respite, Delhi air turns severely toxic again

Delhi tops list of nation’s most-polluted cities on Saturday despite the enforcement of stringent curbs; Capital may not see single ‘good’ air day this year, as per official data

Published - November 24, 2024 12:39 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A thick layer of smog near India Gate on Saturday.

The respite from extremely toxic air did not last very long for the residents of Delhi. The city’s air quality index (AQI) reading on Saturday returned to the ‘severe’ category after being in the ‘very poor’ zone for two days. In fact, the national capital, which had the day’s worst AQI as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, was the only city in the country to report ‘severe’ air pollution.

While the average AQI in the Capital on Thursday was 412, the adjoining cities were much less polluted with Noida at 322 (‘very poor’), Ghaziabad at 339 (‘very poor’), and Gurugram at 265 (‘poor’).

The ‘severe’ category AQI affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases, as per the CPCB.

The AQI is a measurement of air pollution on a scale of 0-500. A higher value suggests an increase in toxicity. An AQI reading between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, 401 and 450 ‘severe’, and 451 and 500 ‘severe plus’.

Delhi’s AQI, which had stagnated in the ‘severe’ and ‘severe plus’ zones for nearly a week before turning ‘very poor’ on Thursday, worsened despite the imposition of the most severe anti-pollution measures under Graded Action Plan Stage-IV, including a complete ban on construction, BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers, closure of schools and colleges, restrictions on the entry of trucks, and staggered office timings.

The city is likely to end the year without having breathed ‘good’ category air (AQI up to 50). The last time the national capital reported a ‘good’ air day was on September 10, 2023.

Police crackdown

Meanwhile, the Delhi traffic police reported having issued over 1,64,739 challans amounting to ₹164 crore from October 1 to November 22 in a crackdown against vehicles without valid pollution under control (PUC) certificates.

Driving a vehicle without a PUC certificate attracts a penalty of ₹10,000. A total of 3,87,581 such challans have been issued this year, said an officer.

Over the past 50 days, the traffic police have also issued 6,531 challans to the owners of vehicles being driven in violation of the GRAP norms.

