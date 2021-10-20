After 8 days, city sees first virus death

New Delhi

20 October 2021 01:55 IST

The city reported one new COVID-19 death in 24 hours — first death in nine days — and the total number of deaths stood at 25,090, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

Thirty-six new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 14,39,441. A total of 58,729 tests were done in a day and the test positivity rate was 0.06%.

Of the total cases, 14,14,029 people have recovered and there are 322 active cases. The number of people under home isolation stands at 103.

