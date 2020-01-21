After 6-hour wait, Kejriwal files nomination from New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal filed his nomination for the New Delhi Assembly constituency around 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday, the last day to file papers, after waiting for over six hours.

Mr. Kejriwal had to wait at Jam Nagar House, where he filed the nomination, as 66 tokens were issued on the day to candidates filing their nominations. The AAP chief had reached the office around 12.30 p.m. and received token number 45.

At 2.36 p.m., Mr. Kejriwal tweeted from inside Jam Nagar House: “Waiting to file my nomination. My token no. is 45. There are many people here to file nomination papers. Am so glad so many people participating in democracy [sic].”

As he waited inside, several AAP leaders alleged that there was a conspiracy behind the “high number of people” filing nominations for the seat on the last day.

“Around 35 candidates sitting at RO office with CM [Kejriwal], without proper nomination papers, without even 10 proposers. They are calling their proposers on phone to come. They are insisting unless their papers are complete and they file nomination, they won’t allow CM to file nomination [sic],” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a tweet.

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, while addressing a press conference around 4.30 p.m., said no other seat has seen so many nominations and it seems to be “planned”.

Mr. Kejriwal stepped out of Jam Nagar House around 6.40 p.m. after filing the nomination.

Earlier in the day, the AAP chief had alleged that the Opposition parties were coming together with the single aim of defeating him, while he was working to provide better basic facilities to the people of Delhi.

‘Opposition vs Kejriwal’

“The BJP, the Congress and many other parties have come together... LJP, JJP, JD(U) and RJD. For the first time there is such a coalition in Delhi. All these parties only have one aim: ‘defeat Kejriwal’... I have only one aim, how to end corruption and take Delhi forward. They are saying ‘defeat Kejriwal’ and I am saying make schools and hospitals better. Their only aim is to get together and defeat Kejriwal,” he said.

Before going inside the RO office, Mr. Kejriwal said the moment marked the start of the next five-year journey. “The journey for the next five years starts from here. Like the good work that has happened in Delhi, I hope in the next five years also there will be good work,” he said.

In a statement, the district election officer for New Delhi said that claims of deliberate delay by the returning officer in filing Mr. Keriwal’s nomination were misleading and that there was no such delay on part of the election machinery.