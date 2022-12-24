Aftab’s judicial custody extended; police collect narco test report

December 24, 2022 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - New Delhi

A Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Aftab Poonawalla, accused of murdering his partner Shraddha Walkar, by 14 days and allowed the police to collect his voice sample on December 26.

Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore extended till January 6 the custody of the accused, who was produced before the court via videoconference. Earlier, Aftab’s lawyer M. H. Khan had objected to the plea by Delhi Police to collect the voice sample, but the court maintained that it is needed for a fair investigation.

The order came a day after Aftab withdrew the bail application filed by his lawyer in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari. He had told the court that the application was filed by Mr. Khan due to some miscommunication.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police said it has received the report of Aftab’s narco-analysis test, conducted earlier this month.

A senior official at Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Rohini, said a physical copy of the report was collected on Thursday by the investigating officer.

The test had been done at Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, where a set of questions were asked about Aftab’s personal life, including his relationship with Shraddha, his childhood, his parents, among others. Doctors from the hospital, as well as experts from FSL, including a psychologist and a photo expert, were present during the test.

“The narco test report, along with the polygraph report and bones recovered from the Mehrauli forest, will act as vital evidence against Aftab when we file the chargesheet,” a police officer said.

Lodged in Tihar jail, Aftab is accused of strangulating his live-in partner Shraddha on May 18 at their residence in south Delhi’s Mehrauli. He had chopped her body into several pieces, stored them in a fridge for days and then dumped them across different locations in the city over a period of three months. He was arrested by on November 11.

