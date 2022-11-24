Aftab yet to undergo narco test

November 24, 2022 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

Second polygraph test pending

The Hindu Bureau

Aftab Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, in police custody. | Photo Credit: -

The Delhi police on Wednesday said that they are yet to perform the narco test on murder accused Aftab Poonawala as he is still undergoing a polygraph test

Sources said that Aftab had on Tuesday evening undergone the first session of the polygraph test, also known as the lie detector test. The test is being carried out at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini.

Not well

A second session of polygraph test was not conducted on Wednesday as sources said Aftab was suffering from cold and fever.

An officer said that Aftab came at the FSL office at 3.30 p.m. on Tuesday and left by 9.30 p.m. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said that no polygraph test was carried out on Aftab on Wednesday.

Aftab, 28, is accused of strangulating his 26-year-old live-in partner, Shraddha, on May 18. He chopped her body into multiple pieces and stored it in a fridge for over a period of three months before dumping them in Chhatarpur forest area

