Aftab says unaware of bail plea; court defers hearing

December 18, 2022 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - New Delhi

A local court on Saturday deferred the bail hearing of Mehrauli murder accused Aftab Poonawalla, after he said he was not aware of such an application being filed on his behalf.

Asked whether he intended to withdraw the bail plea, Aftab told the court that he had only signed the vakalatnama (application) but was not briefed on what it will be used for.

During his appearance before Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari via video-conference, Aftab expressed his wish to meet his lawyer once. The court then postponed the bail hearing for December 22.

Aftab’s lawyer M.S. Khan had filed the bail plea in a Saket court last Wednesday.

In the plea, Mr. Khan said that the case filed by Delhi Police was based on a fictitious story, which is totally adverse against the true facts.

The plea mentions that the allegations against the accused are false and baseless and he is innocent, adding that he had a clean track record throughout his life and was not involved in any criminal activity in the past.

“He will be ready to join the investigations, as and when required,” it stated.

Currently in judicial custody in Tihar jail, Aftab is accused of strangulating his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar on May 18, chopping her body into 35 pieces, storing them in a fridge and dumping them across the city over three months. He was arrested on November 11.

Based on Aftab’s inputs, the police recently recovered 13 of Shraddha’s body parts, with sources saying they were recovered from the Chhatarpur forest area as well as in Maidangarhi pond near Gurugram’s DLF Phase 3.

Last week, a court here extended Aftab’s judicial custody till December 23.