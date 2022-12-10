Aftab Poonwalla’s judicial custody extended by 14 days

December 10, 2022 12:47 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - New Delhi

Sources said the police had sought an extension and submitted in the court that their investigation is ongoing

The Hindu Bureau

Mehrauli murder accused Aftab Poonawalla | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A Saket court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Mehrauli murder accused Aftab Poonawalla by 14 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said the police had sought an extension and submitted in the court that their investigation is ongoing.

The Metropolitan Magistrate extended the custody of Aftab, who was produced through video conferencing due to security issues, after hearing the police’s submissions in chamber proceedings. He is likely to be produced again on December 23.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in May and disposing of her body after chopping it into pieces at their rented accommodation in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur, Aftab is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Earlier, sources had told The Hindu that he had requested jail authorities for reading material, as per which he was given with a copy of the travelogue The Great Railway Bazaar by Paul Theroux.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US