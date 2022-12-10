  1. EPaper
Aftab Poonwalla’s judicial custody extended by 14 days

Sources said the police had sought an extension and submitted in the court that their investigation is ongoing

December 10, 2022 12:47 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Mehrauli murder accused Aftab Poonawalla

Mehrauli murder accused Aftab Poonawalla | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A Saket court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Mehrauli murder accused Aftab Poonawalla by 14 days.

Sources said the police had sought an extension and submitted in the court that their investigation is ongoing.

The Metropolitan Magistrate extended the custody of Aftab, who was produced through video conferencing due to security issues, after hearing the police’s submissions in chamber proceedings. He is likely to be produced again on December 23.

Accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in May and disposing of her body after chopping it into pieces at their rented accommodation in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur, Aftab is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Earlier, sources had told The Hindu that he had requested jail authorities for reading material, as per which he was given with a copy of the travelogue The Great Railway Bazaar by Paul Theroux.

Delhi / murder / court administration / police / crime, law and justice

