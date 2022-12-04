Aftab given reading material in Tihar jail

December 04, 2022 01:41 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - New Delhi

Mehrauli murder accused Aftab Poonawalla has asked the Tihar Central Jail authorities to provide him with English novels, books, and pieces of literature, an official said on Saturday.

The official added, “The administration has provided him with The Great Railway Bazaar, a travelogue by American novelist Paul Theroux, which is already in the library.”

“More books will be provided later, depending on the situation, since the needs of the said inmate need to be met,” the official said.

According to the official, Aftab — accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walker and dismembering her body into multiple pieces — is under a strict vigil and his cell is being closely monitored in view of the danger to his life. The two inmates who share a cell with Aftab often play chess, but he stays away from the game.