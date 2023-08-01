Aftab confessed to killing Shraddha, father tells court

August 01, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - NEW DELHI

Shraddha Walkar’s father, Vikas Walkar, told a court here on Monday that Aftab Poonawalla had confessed to him about strangulating her “with his own hands”.

Mr. Walkar also told the court, which is recording the witness statements in the sensational murder case, that Aftab had spoken to him about purchasing a saw, chopping Shraddha’s wrists and stuffing them in a trash bag.

Aftab, 28, allegedly strangled Shraddha, 26, on May 18 last year and sawed her body into several pieces, which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his Chhatarpur Pahari house before disposing of them over several days, to hide the evidence. The crime came to light in November 2022 when the police interrogated the accused following a missing complaint filed by Mr. Walkar in Mumbai.

The victim’s father said the Delhi police had called him to a police station in November 2022 to identify the accused.

“I said, this is Poonawalla, who has been living with my daughter for three years,” Mr. Walkar said.

“When the police asked Poonawalla about the money transfer from Shraddha’s account after her death, he got agitated. When I asked him about my daughter, he told me she had died,” Mr. Walkar told the court.

“I was shocked and started feeling dizzy. After a while, Poonawalla told me that he had a fight with my daughter on May 18, 2022, at their Chhatarpur residence and that he had strangulated her with his own hands,” he added.

‘Purchased saw’

Mr. Walkar also told the court that he met Aftab for the first time in January 2020, when Shraddha brought the accused to their home in Mumbai.

“When we opposed her decision to move in with Aftab, she said that being a 25-year-old woman, she could make her own decisions and that I could assume that she had ceased to be my daughter,” he added.

