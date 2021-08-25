Afghans continue stir outside UNHCR office

Afghan refugees protest outside the UNHCR office in Delhi on Tuesday. Sandeep

NEW DELHI

25 August 2021 00:58 IST

They refuse to budge from Vasant Kunj site, may go on hunger strike if demands not met

People from Afghanistan on Tuesday continued their protest outside the Vasant Kunj office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for the second day.

The protest slogans and cries for help got louder as they refused to budge from near the venue. They are also considering a hunger strike in case the UNHCR does not recognise those seeking refugee statuses, provide them with resettlement options and ensure their security.

Visas expiring, no jobs

The protesters said they have no option but to stay put outside the UNHCR office as returning to Afghanistan is not an option now. With no job opportunities and their visas expiring soon, the protesters are a worried lot.

Sauraya, a single mother who came to India 10 years ago, said she earned a living in Delhi working as a translator. Currently, she is left without a job and is worried about how she will get through the next few months as there is no help from back home as well.

“My refugee card provided by the UNHCR expires next month. I am unsure of what I am going to do. There are no job opportunities here and the chances of going to another country at this moment look slim. I am worried for my child’s education and future,” Ms. Sauraya said.

Ahmar Zia Ghani, the head of the Afghan Solidarity Committee, said the protesters are asking the UNHCR to let them in to process their refugee status or provide them with documentation to travel to another country.

Seeking protection

“We want UNHCR to protect us. Even if you receive a refugee card, you cannot find employment here. You have to apply for a long term Visa, which is not easy. We want a refugee status for all Afghanis, a support letter from UNHCR that we can take to the Embassy of other countries here who are willing to welcome us,” Mr. Ghani said. Another protester Zehra, who also worked as a translator in Delhi, said her family in Afghanistan have exhausted all sources of income as businesses have been shut under the Taliban regime.

“If the Taliban gets to know that their daughter is in India, they will attack my family and destroy my house. There is no employment at home and there is no employment here as well. We don't know how to get on with our lives,” Ms. Zehra said.