Afghan refugees have vacated stir site outside UNHCR office, police tell HC

New Delhi

08 September 2021 00:20 IST

Court had earlier sought reduction in number of protesters

The Delhi police informed the Delhi High Court on Tuesday that the Afghan nationals, protesting outside the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR) office here seeking refugee status, have vacated the spot.

“The protest by Afghan refugees has been withdrawn from UNHCR office,” the Delhi police said in its status report filed before the court, which was hearing a petition filed by Vasant Vihar Welfare Association seeking the removal of protesters in the proximity of residential areas.

The counsel, appearing for the association, said “Yesterday [Monday] evening I received a status report. There are no protests and nothing remains.”

Advertising

Advertising

In view of the change in circumstances, Justice Rekha Palli closed the proceedings initiated by the association with liberty to approach the court again if need arises.

Additional standing counsel Satyakam, appearing for Delhi Police, stated that “a small nudge goes a long way” and “nothing remained” in the petition in the absence of any protest at the site.

The court had last week directed the Delhi government and the police to reduce the number of Afghan nationals protesting at the spot and to ensure they follow COVID-19 protocol.

The court had said that the law was same for everybody and questioned the authorities as to how there can be 500 persons gathered for protest when the guidelines do not permit it.

The association had stated that the foreign nationals have gathered outside the office of the UNHCR at B Block in south Delhi’s Vasant Vihar since August 15, including lanes and parks adjoining it and residents are facing difficulties due to this.