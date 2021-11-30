Afghan national found murdered in north Delhi

NEW DELHI

30 November 2021 01:18 IST

A 28-year-old Afghan national was found murdered on a street in north Delhi’s Wazirabad, the police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday night.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said they received a call from a passerby that a man was lying unconscious on the street.

The man was identified as Shiraj and prima facie it was suspected that he died of a bullet injury.

Advertising

Advertising

An autopsy report will ascertain the reason behind the death, the police said.

A case under relevant sections was lodged at Wazirabad police station. The crime scene was analysed and the suspects were identified. “It is suspected that the incident took place due to family issues, however, the police are investigating the case from all angles,” an officer said.

The deceased used to work as a small-time trader at Ballimaran, the police said.