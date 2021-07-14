DDA nod for inclusion of Affordable Rental Housing Complex scheme in MPD 2021

DDA approves dynamic parking norms considering ‘changed scenario of transportation’

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday approved several key proposals at a meeting chaired by L-G Anil Baijal.

These, according to sources present at the meeting, included a draft policy for dynamic parking norms and inclusion of Affordable Rental Housing Complex (ARHC) Scheme in MPD 2021 for providing rental housing to urban migrants and economically weaker sections.

According to sources, Plinth Area Rates (PAR) for calculating the construction cost of flats, conversion charges in respect of commercial and industrial properties and area under multi-level parking was also among the approved proposals.

Change of land use

In addition, change of land use from recreational to public and semi-public facilities for the construction of a transit camp for the CRPF near the New Delhi Railway Station was also approved.

The DDA stated it had given final approval for dynamic parking norms considering the “changed scenario of transportation” in the city. The parking norms, it stated, have been formulated based on the deliberations with stakeholders as well as experts. This will now be forwarded to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for its consideration and final notification. Preliminary approval had been granted on March 18 following which a public notice was issued for inviting objections and suggestions.

“The policy has rationalised the parking norms of Delhi to cater to the current and future requirements of the city. Metro deductions and multi-level car parking deduction have seen inbuilt while calculating parking requirements for various use categories,” the DDA stated. Presently, the DDA said, parking norms in the city are based on designated use premise. Surplus parking from buildings spilling over, encroaching and congesting public spaces had been observed.

Meanwhile, the inclusion of the Affordable Rental Housing Complex (ARHC) Scheme in the MPD 2021 sought to create vibrant, sustainable and inclusive affordable rental housing avenues for urban migrants and the urban poor. The proposal will pave the way for ARHCs on privately owned land, owned by government agencies or appointed by government agencies on priority basis.

“As per the approved norms, the housing complex will consist of a mix of dwelling units [single bedroom/double bedroom] and dormitory of 4/6 beds including all common facilities,” the DDA stated.