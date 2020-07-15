Affordable COVID-19 diagnostic kit launched

NEW DELHI

15 July 2020 23:07 IST

An RT-PCR based COVID-19 diagnostic kit ‘Corosure’, developed by IIT-Delhi and approved by the ICMR and DCGI, was launched by Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday.

Stating that India requires cheap and reliable testing to control COVID-19, Mr. Pokhriyal said that Corosure is a step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India. IIT-Delhi said the kit was developed indigenously. The base price of the RT-PCR assay is ₹399 and will bring down the cost of COVID-19 RT-PCR testing, the institute said.

V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said that researchers at IIT-Delhi will continue to focus on COVID-19 related research and development to help the country as well as the world in the fight against novel coronavirus.

Advertising

Advertising

“In April 2020, IIT-Delhi became the first academic institution to obtain the ICMR’s approval for a real-time PCR-based diagnostic assay. It was also the first probe-free assay for COVID-19 approved by the ICMR. The assay was validated by the government’s medical research body with a sensitivity and specificity of 100%,” the institute said in a statement.