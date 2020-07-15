Delhi

Affordable COVID-19 diagnostic kit launched

An RT-PCR based COVID-19 diagnostic kit ‘Corosure’, developed by IIT-Delhi and approved by the ICMR and DCGI, was launched by Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday.

Stating that India requires cheap and reliable testing to control COVID-19, Mr. Pokhriyal said that Corosure is a step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India. IIT-Delhi said the kit was developed indigenously. The base price of the RT-PCR assay is ₹399 and will bring down the cost of COVID-19 RT-PCR testing, the institute said.

