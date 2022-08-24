Affix your signature before sending files for approval, L-G tells Kejriwal

Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena interacts with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: File photo

Terming it a violation of rules and procedures, Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioning why he does not sign files before sending them to his office for discussion or approval.

Asking Mr. Kejriwal to sign every file in the interest of “smooth and effective governance”, he asked the Chief Minister to introduce the e-office system, prevalent in all most government offices now, to enable seamless movements of files.

“The Chief Minister has been sending files for the L-G’s consideration, opinion and approval without affixing his signatures. This is a stark departure from the past when such files were duly signed by the Chief Ministers for two decades since 1993 to 2013,” a Raj Niwas source said.

In the recent months, Mr. Saxena wrote to Mr. Kejriwal, “A significant number of proposals” had routinely been submitted by his office for the L-G’s approval or opinion under Article 239AA (4) of the Constitution by the Chief Minister’s Joint Secretary or Additional Secretary with the remarks such as “Hon‘ble CM has seen and approved the proposal” without specifying “any grounds of urgency”.

Exceptional cases

According to the Manual of Office Procedure, 2022, it was only ‘in rare and urgent cases’ when a Minister was on tour or sick that their approval had to be taken on the telephone and the Minister’s decision needed to be conveyed by their private secretary in writing. In such cases, the L-G also wrote, further confirmation on the decision taken by the Minister is supposed to be obtained on file when they return.

“The current practice of submission of files on a routine basis under the signatures of your officials needs to be discouraged /avoided as in the absence of your signature, it is not clear whether the proposal has been seen and approved by you or not” Mr. Saxena wrote.

“Therefore, in the interest of smooth and effective governance, it may be ensured that proposals, which are submitted by your office for my opinion or approval, should be duly signed by your good self” he wrote.

Reacting to the development, North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari questioned Mr. Kejriwal’s decision to “keep himself away” from any official portfolio. “CM Arvind Kejriwal not only keeps himself away from a portfolio but he also doesn’t even sign files as CM to save himself from illegal decisions leading to corruption and embezzlement” he tweeted.