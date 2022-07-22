Aerial objects prohibited till August 16, Delhi Police Commissioner says

The flying of aerial objects like hang-gliders, para-gliders, hot air balloons and quadcopters ahead of Independence Day celebrations has been prohibited due to security reasons, said an order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Friday.

The restriction shall remain in force for 26 days from Friday till August 16, unless withdrawn earlier, according to the order.

The police said it has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India might pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using sub-conventional aerial platforms or even by para-jumping from aircraft.

The prohibited aerial objects include para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft and quadcopters, etc.

The use of these aerial vehicles over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi has been prohibited on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations 2022 and doing so shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, Mr. Asthana added.