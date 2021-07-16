Aerial objects banned in city till August 16

Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava on Thursday issued orders prohibiting the flying of aerial objects like drones, paragliders, and hot air balloons, ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

The order shall remain in force in the Capital for a period of 32 days from Friday till August 16 for security reasons, officials said.

According to police, it has been reported that certain anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using “sub-conventional aerial platforms”. Therefore, the police chief has prohibited the flying of such aerial platforms over Delhi.