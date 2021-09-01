Aerators to be installed in drains to eliminate bad odour: Jain

He announced this during review meeting DJB officials

Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that all sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Delhi will soon have biological odour control systems and floating aerators will be installed in drains to eliminate “harmful, bad odour and air pollution”.

The government took the decision after complaints by people of the odour, officials said.

“All STPs must be equipped with biological odour control systems as soon as possible so that people living around as well as the workers at the STPs don’t get affected by the harmful foul smell emanating from the STP. This work should be done on priority basis so that people living around can be freed from the problem at the earliest,” Mr. Jain said after a review meeting with officials of the Delhi Jal Board and Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department regarding ongoing projects.

Revamped drains

He said that all in-situ management work of drains is the prime responsibility of the I&FC Department, all drains in the Capital will be revamped under the Drainage Master Plan.

“In the first phase, floating aerators should be installed in drains which will not only help in-situ water treatment but will also eliminate the emanating pungent smell from the drains,” he said.