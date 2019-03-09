Advocates ‘assaulted’ by group of men in Dwarka

A few advocates and a group of men allegedly assaulted each other over standing ‘properly’ in a queue in Dwarka district court on Friday, the police said.

An officer said advocate Sourav Goel and the accused, Ashish, were standing in a queue for photocopies when the incident happened.

“There was an argument between the two over standing properly in the queue. It has been informed that Ashish slapped the advocate after which a few other advocates came to help him[Mr. Goel],” the officer said. Following this, Ashish's associates — Saurabh Solanki and Rohit — also joined in and the two sides assaulted each other, the police said. Meanwhile, ASI Satyaprakash , who was standing nearby, intervened to help but Ashish allegedly snatched his service pistol and threatened Mr. Goel with it. “The accused, however, was overpowered by Constable Sukhram,” the officer said.

Mr. Goel and another advocate Ashwani Sharma sustained injuries and were taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for treatment. The officer said Ashish, who sustained minor injuries, was also sent to the hospital. Ashish has been apprehended.

Two FIRs are being registered, the police added.

“One FIR is being registered based on the complaint by Mr. Goel and another based on the statement of ASI Satyaprakash,” the officer said.