Advisory for full dress rehearsal

New Delhi

22 January 2021 00:17 IST

No disruption of Metro services on Sat

The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory in place to ensure smooth conduct of full dress rehearsal on Saturday for January 26.

The rehearsal will start at 9.50 a.m. on Saturday from Vijay Chowk and proceed to the National Stadium, they said. Traffic movement on certain roads leading to the parade’s route will be restricted and no traffic will be allowed on Vijay Chowk from 6 p.m. on Saturday, said JCP (Traffic) Manish Kumar Agarwal.

