Delhi

Advisory for full dress rehearsal

The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory in place to ensure smooth conduct of full dress rehearsal on Saturday for January 26.

The rehearsal will start at 9.50 a.m. on Saturday from Vijay Chowk and proceed to the National Stadium, they said. Traffic movement on certain roads leading to the parade’s route will be restricted and no traffic will be allowed on Vijay Chowk from 6 p.m. on Saturday, said JCP (Traffic) Manish Kumar Agarwal.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2021 12:18:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/advisory-for-full-dress-rehearsal/article33630042.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY