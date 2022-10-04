‘Advanced Green War Room’ launched

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 04, 2022 01:21 IST

Water being sprayed to curb dust and air pollution in Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Delhi’s Environment Minister on Monday launched an “advanced Green War Room” to monitor air pollution 24*7 and ensure effective implementation of the government’s “winter action plan”. 

Officials will monitor air pollution levels from the war room and coordinate with other departments to keep AQI under control. “A 12-member team consisting of experts, scientists and engineers will look after the Green War Room. Due to the success of the Delhi government’s efforts to curb pollution in the last 10 years, PM 10 levels fell by 40%, PM 2.5 by 31% despite increasing population,” Mr. Rai said. 

Environmental scientist of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), B.M.S. Reddy, has been appointed as the in-charge of the war room. 

“A nine member team will assist them and work on the complaints received from the Green Delhi App and ensure implementation of the same in sync with other departments,” the Minister added. The AQI improved to 128 on Monday from 181 a day earlier, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

