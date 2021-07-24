Advance of ₹293 cr. given to North body for salary: Jain

New Delhi

24 July 2021 00:58 IST

Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that ₹293 crore has been released to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to give salaries.

“On Thursday, the Delhi government gave an advance of ₹293 crore to the North body to help them pay the salaries of employees. They were facing a problem in paying the salaries. Now, we hope that they release the salaries as soon as possible. We have given them an advance for the next instalment, which is not due yet,” Mr. Jain said.

However, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has said that Delhi government has not released any specific advance amount for salary payment to North body employees and Mr. Jain’s statement in this context is “misleading”.

