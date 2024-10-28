Adopt lifestyle changes to combat pollution if you can’t leave city for a few days, advise doctors

As the air quality is likely to worsen in coming days, several city doctors are advising local residents to either leave Delhi for a few days or be ready to embrace lifestyle changes to combat soaring pollution levels.

The air quality deteriorates every winter in the national capital largely due to meteorological factors accompanied by slow wind speed, stubble burning in neighbouring States and vehicular pollution.

Dr. Rajat Sharma from Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital said vulnerable groups such as the elderly and children are more prone to respiratory issues due to rising air pollution.

“This vulnerability is of two types. There are those who are clinically vulnerable such as children, elderly, and pregnant women, and then there are those who are socially vulnerable, including the ones who cannot afford air purifiers and stay outdoors for their work such as construction workers,” he added.

Dr. Vikas Maurya, the head of the Pulmonology Department at Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, said several of his patients facing chronic issues decide to leave the city in winter months.

‘Seek work from home’

For others, he said working from home, if their jobs allow, is an option.

“If they lack these options, we advise them to wear high-grade N95 masks when venturing out of their homes, maintain a healthy diet, and get vaccinated for flu and pneumonia as pollutants in the air are known to carry several viruses,” he added.

Dr. G.C. Khilnani, Chairman, PSRI Institute of Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, too urged elderly people and those with existing medical conditions like bronchitis, history of heart failure, or cancer survivors to be on guard.

He said there has been an increase in such patients in recent days. “Earlier nebulisers were a rarity but now almost every household has one as every third child is asthmatic these days,” he said.

“Those who face chronic issues and have the option of leaving the city, it is advisable to go away for two-three weeks,” he added, stressing that many young couples prefer cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru over Delhi as they don’t want their children to suffer.

Jai Dhar Gupta, 52, a clean air activist, echoed similar sentiments.

Every year, as the pollution gets worse in Delhi, despite having air purifiers at home, he packs his bags and leaves for Uttarakhand.

Mr. Gupta said he is building a home for himself near Uttarakhand’s Rajaji Tiger Reserve, away from the Capital’s hustle and bustle.

“My lungs suffered badly in 2013, and since then, every year is the same. I am allergic to pollution due to which every year, I suffer from swollen eyes and start gasping for breath,” he said.

‘Leaving not an option’

Neha Gupta Jain, a mother of an eight-year-old daughter and one-year-old son, said leaving the city is not an option for her.

“Our doctor has advised us to leave the Capital for the next few months. But that is not feasible because my husband and I have jobs here. But that day is not too far as I can’t let my children suffer,” said the Hauz Khas resident, adding that on bad days, she puts her children on nebulisers three times a day.

“Nebulisers can offer temporary relief but its overuse may also prove harmful as one may become used to higher dosage,” he added.

A doctor at the mother and child care ward of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said many patients there start complaining of long bouts of cough when pollution increases. “It is particularly bad for women who are pregnant and already facing respiratory issues,” she said.

