Adopt courses to meet market needs: Minister

11 September 2020 23:46 IST

Sisodia says courses of polytechnic institutes have become irrelevant

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday visited polytechnic institutes at Dwarka and Rajokri and directed them to adopt courses that meet the market requirements.

“Both the institutes have good infrastructure and capable faculty. Courses of these institutes have become irrelevant due to their inadaptability with the changing times. Delhi has achieved great success in terms of school education. Now, our next step is to establish world-class institutions for skill development and entrepreneurship. For this, we are taking suggestions from all the ITIs, polytechnics, and skill development centres of Delhi,” the Minister added.

In 2019, the Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) Bill was passed by the Delhi Assembly and Mr. Sisodia had announced that focus on skill education will be his prime agenda during his second term as Minister.

