Adopt best global practices in e-waste management: Delhi L-G

Baijal chairs meet, reviews development of the e-waste Eco Park

Baijal chairs meet, reviews development of the e-waste Eco Park

The best international practices should be studied for implementation and NGOs working with ragpickers and waste collectors should be brought on board to promote more efficient disposal of e-waste in the Capital, Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal said on Thursday.

Mr. Baijal chaired a review meeting related to the development of the e-waste Eco Park in Delhi where scientific and environmentally safe dismantling, refurbishing, recycling and disposal of e-waste will be done.

The genesis of the project lies in a meeting co-chaired by the L-G and the then Principal Scientific Adviser to the Prime Minister, K.S. Raghavan, on March 11, 2021.

According to sources present in the meeting, it was decided to establish the first e-waste management park in the country to address the issue of e-waste, which was identified as one of the most pertinent and relevant issues of contemporary environmental and ecological concern.

Sources present in the meeting said the L-G asked officials to take on board NGOs working with ragpickers and waste collectors to promote organised segregation, dismantling and recycling of e-waste in the Capital.

He also advised the officers to evaluate various technologies not only in India but also best international practices and adopt global standards while working on the project.

All stakeholders were asked to stick to the timelines and accomplish their preparatory work simultaneously for expediting the whole process and meet monthly to review progress, the source added.