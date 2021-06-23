Admissions for entry-level classes begin from June 26

NEW DELHI

The Directorate of Education on Wednesday released guidelines for admission to entry-level classes at Sarvodaya Vidyalayas for the academic session 2021-22. Each Sarvodaya Vidyalaya has at least one Nursery/KG/Class-1 section and will comprise 40 students.

The application forms will be available from June 26 and the last date for submission of forms is July 11. The DoE has instructed heads of school to keep the forms available with the security guard at the entrance of the school.

In a circular, the DoE said children residing in Delhi and within 1 km of the school are eligible to apply. For nursery admission, the applicant should have completed three years of age on March 31; for KG, four years; and for Class-1, five years.

Students will be selected through a draw of lots and results will be declared on July 23.