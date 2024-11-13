 />
Admission process for nursery to begin from Nov. 28

The first list will be displayed on January 17, and the second list on February 3. The age limit prescribed by the DoE is the same as previous years

Published - November 13, 2024 12:26 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has announced the schedule for admissions to Nursery, KG and Class 1 in private schools for the academic year 2025-2026. The admission procedure is set to begin from November 28.

According to a DoE circular issued on Monday, schools will publish the admission criteria and point system on November 25, following which the forms will be made available on November 28. Parents will have time till December 20 to submit their applications for open seats, which excludes students in the categories of ‘Economically Weaker Section’, ‘Disadvantaged Groups’ and ‘Children With Special Needs’. The admission schedule for these students will be issued separately.

The schools will upload marks of each student, based on the point system, which will be declared by each school on January 1. The point system, in previous years, included criteria such as distance between the school and the candidate’s residence. In 2016, the DoE had banned 62 “unfair” criteria, including parents’ education, employment status, vegetarianism, management quota, among others. 

The first list will be displayed on January 17, and the second list on February 3. In case of any subsequent lists, an announcement will be made by February 26 and the process will close on March 14. 

The age limit prescribed by the DoE is the same as previous years — up to four years (on March 31) for Nursery, up to five years for KG and up to six years for Class 1. An age relaxation up to 30 days can be granted by the school principals if they receive requests from parents. 

Published - November 13, 2024 12:26 am IST

