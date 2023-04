April 11, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - NEW DELHI

To simplify the process of admission, QR codes will be placed on the gates of schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the civic body said in a statement on Monday.

These codes will provide information about admission forms, the statement added.

“This new initiative is a significant step towards streamlining the admission process and making it more convenient for parents,” a senior official of the civic body said.