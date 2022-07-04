Admission deadline for Delhi Sports School extended

The school is fully residential and will provide professional sports training and facilities for 10 identified Olympic sports

The Delhi government on Monday announced that it had extended the admission window for its Delhi Sports School till July 12 and relaxed the age criteria by six months.

The School was launched last month as a feeder school to the Delhi Sports University so that talent can be identified at a young age and nurtured to participate in international events. The co-educational school for classes 6-12 will be fully residential and will provide professional sports training and facilities for 10 identified Olympic sports, the Delhi government said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a statement said, “We want to accommodate more and more young sports talent in our Delhi Sports School. For this not only we have extended the deadline for application, but have also relaxed the age criteria by six months. This will give an opportunity to young sportspersons to prepare themselves better for a bright future in the field of sports.”

The Delhi Sports School is currently taking admission for classes 6-9 and students will have to undergo various tests such as motor ability, speed endurance and agility tests, along with specific tests for the chosen sports. Shortlisted candidates will need to undergo a few medical tests before getting the enrollment offer.