Administration trying to silence us: JNUSU

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union on Thursday hit out at the university administration for saying that it does not recognise the union and asking the members to vacate the JNUSU office at the student activity centre on campus. The union members said they have been elected by the students and the university has no power to either recognise or not recognise them.

The union members said that the administration has been trying for over a year to silence dissent and opposing voices by not inviting the JNUSU to participate in decision-making bodies and councils that the union has traditionally been a part of. The most recent meeting that the union has not been invited to is the inter-hall administration meeting, scheduled to be held on October 18, where the draft hostel manual is to be updated.

The union said that it would organise a protest on Friday demanding that its members be called to the meeting and the suggestion made by them be looked into. The students said they would not tolerate attempts to “delegitimise” the union.

‘No communication’

“The process of making such a draft should involve consultation with various stakeholders of the university, most of all the students who are residents here. However, despite the newly elected JNUSU having taken charge and the IHA convener being appointed, no communication of any consultation has been sent to them,” the students alleged.

They shared a draft petition with suggestions of improvements in the manual and pointed out several issues that they want addressed. The JNUSU said that the draft manual was trying to curtail the freedom of movement by asking students to return to the hostel by 11.30 p.m. or half an hour after the library closes, whichever is later.

The students said this move would promote surveillance rather than security and foster a culture of intimidation. The manual also says that the students need to be “appropriately dressed” without giving the definition of appropriateness, they said.

The students said the manual seeks to discipline students for carrying out any form of protest and the punishments range from denial of fellowships to eviction.

The draft hostel manual the administration had said was obsolete and needed to be updated. It had sought suggestion from the student community to be submitted for consideration.