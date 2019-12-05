Administration getting letters from students against agitation: JNU

The JNU administration on Wednesday said that it has been receiving several messages and letters from students of the university who are expressing their “anguish” over the “persistent agitation, lock-down of the administrative building and forced closure of some schools by the agitators”.

Registrar of the university, Pramod Kumar, in a note to the agitating students, appealed to them to immediately call off their agitation in the best interest of “thousands of students” who are “eagerly waiting” to complete their academic requirements and are facing obstruction due to the ongoing situation.

The Registrar said that end semester examinations will be held from December 12, as per schedule, and asked all students who want to write their end semester examinations to report at their respective schools and centres.

“If schools and centres are prevented from holding the examination, strict action will be taken against such persons as per university rules,” the notice read.

The JNU administration had earlier warned students that if they did not fulfil their academic requirements of the semester, they would be struck off the roles of the university and would no longer be students of the university.