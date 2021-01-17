Administer Covishield vaccine and not Covaxin, appeal RML Hospital doctors

They are apprehensive about trials of Bharat Biotech product

Stating that doctors were “apprehensive” about COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, Resident Doctors’ Association of the Central government-run Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Saturday requested the medical superintendent (MS) to inoculate them using Covishield vaccine instead of Covaxin.

RDA vice-president Nirmalya Mohapatra said that they did not announce any formal boycott of Covaxin and that they were yet to meet the MS of the hospital. “Many reached out to us once they learned that it is Covaxin and that is why we wrote to the MS today,” Dr. Mohapatra said.

‘Defeat the purpose’

“We would like to bring to your notice that the residents [doctors] are a bit apprehensive about the lack of complete trial in case of Covaxin and might not participate in huge numbers, thus, defeating the purpose of vaccination. We request you to vaccinate us with Covishield which has completed all stages of all trials before its roll-out,” the letter said.

Six Central hospitals of the total 81 sites were inoculating healthcare workers using Covaxin. The rest of the 75 were using Covishield.