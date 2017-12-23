Adityanath visits Noida before Metro inauguration

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited Noida to inspect preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to inaugurate the Metro line. The CM will interact with media persons in the evening.

After checking all the security measures across the city, Mr. Adityanath met distressed homebuyers at Amity University, where officials of all the three authorities — Noida Authority, Greater Noida Authority and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority were present, along with the heads of many home buyers’ associations. During the meeting, the homebuyers put forth their issues before the CM, who promised them 40,000 flats by December 31 and another 40,000 by March 31, 2018.

The CM also rapped Noida Authority for “lapses”. He has now directed officials to deliver the promises he made to the homebuyers. He also asked the Authority to draw up a list of defaulting builders and categorise them into three as per their position on the properties — the first category will be those who will be able to deliver flats on time, the second will include those who need help of co-developers to complete their projects and the third will be those who won’t be able to complete their projects.

Ground reality

The homebuyers were not satisfied with the promises and said the Ministers should check the ground reality. Buyers of homes from different projects in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway — such as Jaypee, Amrapali, Supertech, Unitech, Pan Oasis — will protest against the government on December 25 at Film City in Sector 16A.

On December 25, UP CM and PM Narendra Modi will visit Noida to inaugurate the Magenta Line Metro. Homebuyers are also planning to demonstrate before them.

“We have been getting such promises for many years but no work on the ground has been done. All the people are just coming and giving hopes but nothing is done. We are left hopeless,”said Shweta Bharti, General Secretary ,(Noida Extension Flat Owners Welfare Association).