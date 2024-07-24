Adityanath  hails Budget; ‘disappointing, little for poor,’ say SP,  BSP and ASP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday described the Union Budget as having “unlimited potential of development” that will fulfil the hopes and aspirations of Indians and all the resolutions of ‘Amrit Kaal’.

“Under the guidance of the respected Prime Minister, the all-encompassing, all-inclusive, and development-oriented General Budget 2024-25 presented by the Union Finance Minister is going to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of 140 crore Indians and all the resolutions of ‘Amrit Kaal’,” said Mr. Adityanath.

“The Budget has a resolve for overall development of different sections of society, including villages, poor, farmers, women, youth, a vision to become self-reliant in every field and a road map to free the deprived from deprivation,” the U.P. CM wrote in a post on X.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav criticised the Budget, alleging it ignored the interests of the youth and farmers, adding Uttar Pradesh was totally sidelined in it. “It is good that Bihar and Andhra Pradesh have been linked to special schemes, but is there anything in the Budget for the farmers of Uttar Pradesh which gives a Prime Minister? If we see Uttar Pradesh, what is the investment situation? Ongoing projects were never completed on time, youth and farmers have been completely ignored in the Budget,” he alleged.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati claimed that the Budget lacks the required reformist measures for the uplift of the underprivileged sections. “Today’s Budget follows the same old pattern, where except for a handful of wealthy people, it offers little hope of good days for nation’s poor, farmers, unemployed, women, labourers, marginalised and neglected communities and is full of disappointment for them,” Ms. Mayawati said in a post on X.

‘Nothing for SCs, STs’

Nagina MP and Azad Samaj Party (ASP) leader Chandra Shekhar Aazad highlighted that marginalised sections, including the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes, have been ignored in the Budget. “The Budget is going to please the industrialists and disappoint the country’s labourers, farmers, youth, unemployed, women and Bahujans. It has not lived up to the expectations... the people feel cheated. No separate provision has been made for the economic development of the poor, the deprived, SCs, STs, OBCs and the minority community,” he said.

