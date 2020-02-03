Adityanath addresses public rally in Badarpur

Addressing a rally at Badarpur Assembly constituency in the Capital, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attacked the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and also talked about the efforts of the Modi government at the Centre.

Having arrived two hours late, Mr. Adityanath said: “I would have been here at five o’clock. I had planned my programme accordingly but because of Shaheen Bagh...”

He then started speaking about the various efforts made by the Modi government such as the Ayushman Bharath Scheme, Swachh Bharat Mission and others.

He said the Kejriwal government did not allow various schemes of the Centre to be implemented in the Capital.

He said Arvind Kejriwal (Chief Minister) was trying to create tension in the city by supporting protesters in Shaheen Bagh. He also told the crowd: “Do you want a BJP government or a government of people feeding Shaheen Bagh biryani?”

He dismissed the stirs as “excuses”, saying that the protesters want the removal of Article 370 and triple talaq.

The protesters are against the win in the Ayodhya temple case, he added.

In relation to CAA, he said action has been taken against people protesting against the Act in Uttar Pradesh.

He said properties of protesters in his State were seized to recover the costs of public damage.

Yogi on Kanwar yatras

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said after coming to power, he not only ensured safe passage to the devotees in Kanwar yatras but also ensured that the police did not disturb them during their programmes that include music and DJs.

“Whoever is attempting to attack the BJP, unhe boli se nahi, police ki goli se samjhaya jayega [They will not be taught through dialogue, but with police bullet].”