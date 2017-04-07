‘Adhere to UGC norms for recruitment’

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Thursday demanded removal of discriminatory screening criteria for selection of Assistant Professors at DU. The student organisation added that it had sought clarification on the criteria from the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Ad hoc teachers

Posts for thousands of permanent teachers lying vacant in colleges and departments of Delhi University have been filled by ad hoc teachers for years. DU had in January come out with an advertisement to fill vacant posts of Assistant Professors and listed a 100-point criterion for eligibility to qualify for the interview.

The 100-point scale was criticised by many university stakeholders for being against the UGC guidelines.

Eligibility criteria

The Commission had on Wednesday written to DU restating regulations that make clear the eligibility criteria for appearing for interview for the post of Assistant Professors (which is entry level).

The Commission clarified that for direct recruitment in all universities and colleges as per Clause 4.4.1 of the UGC Regulation, 2010, the criteria is a Masters’ degree with at least 55% marks and NET. However, NET is not required for candidates who have completed their Ph.D in accordance with UGC Regulations, 2009.

DU, in order to restrict the number of candidates called for the interview in order to enable the Selection Committee conduct a comprehensive assessment of candidates, came up with the 100-point system over and above the UGC criteria.

75 points to qualify

As per the system, academic qualifications for university departments earn a maximum of 47 points, research publications (for university departments) earn a maximum of 33 points and post-Ph.D. research experience/teaching experience earn a maximum of 20 points. Candidates will require 75 points to qualify for the interview and 60 points for appointment to a college.

The ABVP said the system advertised by DU was preventing many entry-level candidates from applying as they don’t have the points required since they’ve just completed their Ph.D or cleared NET.

“This has made students as well as young research scholars suffer and has made a huge dent in the academic atmosphere of the university. After many years now, the DU administration has finally advertised vacant posts for appointments in departments but there are major anomalies that must be rectified at the earliest,” said ABVP national media convener Saket Bahuguna.