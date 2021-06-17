Adequate vaccine stock available in Capital, says AAP leader Atishi

New Delhi

17 June 2021 23:18 IST

158 new infections reported as cases continue to dip in city

AAP leader Atishi on Thursday said that adequate vaccine stock is available in Delhi for people above 45 years of age and 18-44 age group too.

“Stock of 2.34 lakh vaccines available for 18-44 and 7.44 lakh vaccines for 45+. So far, 62,58,937 people have been vaccinated in Delhi, out of which more than 15 lakh people have received both the doses,” Ms. Atishi said. “Ever since the revaccination of youth has started in Delhi, youngsters are coming to get the vaccine in large numbers by registering on the CoWIN app. We hope that people of 45 years and above, who have not got themselves vaccinated yet, will also come forward and get inoculated soon,” she added.

Meanwhile, the downward trend in COVID-19 cases continued with 158 new cases being reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,31,868, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday

Also, 10 deaths were reported and the total number of deaths stood at 24,886. A total of 77,542 tests were done in a day, the bulletin said. Of the total cases, 14,04,428 people have recovered and there are 2,554 active cases.

The test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.20%, which means that about one person out of 500 people taking COVID-19 tests are now positive for the virus.

The TPR was as high as 36% on April 22 and has been coming down since then.