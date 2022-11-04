Adequate security provided at Subramanian Swamy’s residence, Centre tells Delhi High Court

Earlier the former BJP MP complained of security arrangements being not made at his private residence despite assurance from govt.

The Central government informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday that former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, a ‘Z category’ protectee, had been provided with adequate security arrangements at his private residence here in the Capital.

Following the submission made by Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, representing the Centre, Justice Yashwant Varma disposed of the application by Dr. Swamy where he complained of security arrangements being not made at his private residence here despite assurance from the Centre.

On Monday, the High Court had asked the Centre to submit a comprehensive affidavit addressing the security concerns of Dr. Swamy.

In September, the Centre had assured Dr. Swamy that adequate security arrangements would be made at his private residence upon the 82-year-old vacating the government accommodation allotted to him in 2016 for five years.

Dr. Swamy was allotted the government bungalow in the Capital during his tenure as Rajya Sabha member, which ended on April 24, 2022. He moved the High Court last week claiming that the Central government had not made any security arrangements at his private residence here despite the assurance.

Senior advocate Jayant Mehta, appearing for Dr. Swamy, had then contended that security-related facilities were yet to be provided at the former MP’s private residence.

On September 14, the court had ordered Dr. Swamy to hand over possession of his government bungalow here to the estate officer within six weeks noting that he had not displayed any material to show that all Z category protectees are to be allotted government accommodation.

Mr. Jain had then said the Centre would continue to extend Z category protection to Dr. Swamy subject to due periodical review. Mr. Jain had said that Dr. Swamy could shift to his residential premises in the Capital where the security agencies would ensure his safety and security.