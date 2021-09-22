Address glitches in JNU entrance exam, NTA told

It shows agency’s unpreparedness: ABVP

JNU students on Tuesday highlighted that there have been several glitches being faced by those appearing for the entrance test and have requested the National Testing Agency (NTA) to address them at the earliest.

The JNU Entrance Examination that is being conducted by the NTA began at several locations across the country on Monday. The 18-minute long, multiple choice question, computer-based test is for admission to various courses offered by JNU and is being conducted till September 23.

Problems faced

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in a letter to the NTA director said that students were facing serious problems while taking the examination and asked the agency to deal with the complaints as a priority.

“There have been several cases of technical glitches in the JNUEE examination process that has severely put the candidature of several aspirants into uncertainty. Some students have complained that there is no electricity in some of the centres allotted to them while other who have arrived at the examination centre printed on their hall ticket have not found their names on the rolls at the examination centre,” the ABVP said.

ABVP president Shivam Chaurasia said that many of the aspirants have also been debarred from appearing for the examination without any reason, despite having completed the application process and paying the entrance examination fee as per the NTA notification.

“These challenges and problems that are being faced by the JNUEE aspirants is unfortunate, demotivating and reveals the unpreparedness of the NTA in dealing with efficient conducting of entrance examinations such as the JNUEE,” the ABVP said in it letter. It called for practical solutions to the problem so that those who are yet to sit for the examination are not troubled.

The NTA had in a public notice issued a helpline number and an email address for students facing problems with their admit cards to contact the agency.