‘Address farmers’ demand, find solution’

Protesting farmers in Delhi on Sunday.

NEW DELHI

30 November 2020 01:37 IST

CM says Central government must talk to protesters camping along borders

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Centre should hold talks with protesting farmers, who are camping along Delhi’s borders, unconditionally and immediately.

The Aam Aadmi Party urged Home Minister Amit Shah to listen to the demands raised by the farmers and find an immediate solution.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said AAP is with the farmers and will fight shoulder to shoulder with them. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed these ‘anti-farmer’ laws, which show that the BJP has no intention to solve their [farmers] problems. The BJP is anti-farmer,” Mr. Singh said.

Advertising

Advertising

He added that it is unfortunate that the BJP government is treating the farmers as terrorists by lathi-charging them, using water cannons, and firing tear gas shells to disperse them.

“We demand that Union Home Minister Amit Shah must permit the farmers to protest wherever they want. We also believe that the Union Home Minister should not give the excuse of pandemic to stop the protest. By using this excuse, the BJP-ruled Central government passed these anti-farmer laws,” Mr. Singh said.

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said: “AAP believes that Mr. Shah has shown utter irresponsibility by leaving Delhi to campaign for Hyderabad municipal election when lakhs of farmers are waiting to talk to him at the Delhi border.”

He also said Mr. Shah was telling the farmers that because of their protest, the COVID-19 cases will rise in Delhi. But at a press meet in Hyderabad on Sunday, there was massive participation of people in his [Mr. Shah] roadshow, Mr. Bharadwaj said. “How can COVID-19 spread at one gathering and not spread at another. This is utter hypocrisy,” Mr. Bharadwaj added.

AAP chief spokesperson Raghav Chadha alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder and Mr. Modi are conspiring to destroy the farmers. He questioned why Mr. Singh did not lead the farmers of his State to protest in Delhi.

‘Çentre was intolerant’

Party MLA and spokesperson Atishi at another press meet said the Centre was “intolerant” towards thousands of farmers sitting at the border.

“Posing conditions, the government is saying that it will not talk to the farmers unless they concede to its demands of moving to a particular place to hold a dialogue,” she added.