Adarsh Nagar murder: Delhi Police allegedly damage SIM card of woman eyewitness

12 October 2020 13:21 IST

North West DCP has refuted the allegations made by the woman and denied that policemen visited her and that they destroyed her SIM card

Delhi Police personnel allegedly damaged the mobile SIM card of the 21-year-old woman who has made allegations of police inaction in the October 7 murder of her friend Rahul Rajput in Adarsh Nagar area.

On Sunday, the woman made a video call from her mobile phone and made allegations of police inaction when she approached police personnel during the attack on Rahul by her brother and cousins.

Rahul and the woman are said to have known each other for three months. The woman’s brother was against their relationship as they belonged to different religions.

Rahul is said to have been beaten to death by the woman's brother and cousins in Adarsh Nagar area of north west Delhi.

The woman on Sunday afternoon made a call to police personnel related to the case and requested them to let her meet Rahul’s parents and said she would otherwise approach the media for help.

According to the woman, at 8 p.m., three persons, including a woman, in civilian clothes claiming to be police personnel reached the shelter home where she was staying.

“On the pretext of getting some information and details in the case, they took my phone. Two other policemen engaged me in some paperwork and the woman police somehow damaged my SIM card. When I found there was no network in my phone and confronted the police personnel, they left the shelter home,” said the woman on a video call to her friend.

She alleged that they asked her to write on a paper that she was getting full support from police. She followed their instructions in the hope that she would get help in the case.

Though they left the shelter home promising her a new SIM card, it was not provided to her. She then arranged to call her friend with the help of the warden.

Vijayanta Arya, DCP (North West), has denied the allegations made by the woman about the conduct of the police personnel. She denied on Monday that policemen visited her and that they destroyed her SIM card.

Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday said that if action was not taken by Monday evening against Delhi Police officials for allegedly not saving Rahul, then the party would stage a protest.