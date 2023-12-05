Ad hoc faculty ouster: Ramjas students stage demonstration

December 05, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - New Delhi

A group of students held a protest at Ramjas College on Monday against the discontinuation of services of eight ad hoc teachers from the English department, alleging that they were removed to make way for the recruitment of those aligned to a certain ideology.

The All India Students’ Association (AISA), a group affiliated with the CPI (Marxist-Leninist), said in a statement that its activists along with students of Ramjas College, gheraoed the principal’s office “against the politically motivated displacement of ad hoc teachers”.

One of the removed ad hoc teachers alleged that only those candidates are being hired whose ideology “aligns with that of the ruling party”. The college authorities did not comment on the issue.

The protest comes a week after Delhi University said 3,441 permanent teachers had been appointed at its departments and constituent colleges.

Several organisations representing teachers had earlier demanded that the services of temporary teaching staff be regularised.

After Samarveer, 33, an ad hoc assistant professor at Hindu College, took his life after he lost his job in April this year, several temporary teachers had spoken about the discrimination they were facing at the hands of interview panels

.In a letter to the Delhi University Vice Chancellor, they had called for an investigation into the interview process.