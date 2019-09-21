Ad hoc committees formed in municipal corporations

Chairpersons and vice-chairpersons to the various ad hoc committees of all three municipal corporations have been appointed with elections having been carried out in the last two weeks.
The Delhi Municipal Corporations Act provides for the formation of as many committees as it sees fit. These bodies are meant to make recommendations with regard to schemes under the respective heads and other expenditures the corporation may incur.
Committees have been formed for appointments, environmental management, municipal accounts assurances, anti-flood measures and other issues in the three corporations.
The appointments were made uncontested with only one nomination being filed in each post, given the Bharatiya Janata Party holds a majority in all three municipal corporations.
