Delhi

Ad hoc committees formed in municipal corporations

more-in

Chairpersons and vice-chairpersons to the various ad hoc committees of all three municipal corporations have been appointed with elections having been carried out in the last two weeks.

The Delhi Municipal Corporations Act provides for the formation of as many committees as it sees fit. These bodies are meant to make recommendations with regard to schemes under the respective heads and other expenditures the corporation may incur.

Committees have been formed for appointments, environmental management, municipal accounts assurances, anti-flood measures and other issues in the three corporations.

The appointments were made uncontested with only one nomination being filed in each post, given the Bharatiya Janata Party holds a majority in all three municipal corporations.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 4:28:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/ad-hoc-committees-formed-in-municipal-corporations/article29473091.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY