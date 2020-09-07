Ad blooper: IIT-Delhi issues clarification

IIT-Delhi has clarified that the job advertisement for a “dog handler” posted on August 26 with the eligibility criteria “B.A/B.Sc/B.Com/B.Tech or any equivalent undergraduate degree” was an error and that the qualification intended in the advertisement was Bachelor of Veterinary Science.

“In reference to a job advertisement dated 26-08-2020 for a post titled ‘Dog Handler’ [on purely contract basis], IIT-Delhi would like to clarify that the minimum qualification as mentioned in the advertisement got inadvertently copied from another job advertisement. The qualification intended in the advertisement was ‘Bachelor of Veterinary Science’,” the institute said.

It added that it has cancelled the current recruitment process after this mistake was brought to the notice of higher authorities and that a fresh process will be initiated to hire a Consultant with suitable minimum qualification required for the job profile that involves proper care of a large number of stray dogs on the campus.

The earlier posting created a storm on the social media.