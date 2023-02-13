Actor Dileep sexual assault case | Supreme Court expresses exasperation; asks why trial protracted like this

February 13, 2023 03:08 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on February 13 expressed its exasperation at the “protracted trial” before an Ernakulam court in a sexual assault case in which Malayalam actor Dileep is an accused. “Why is the trial being protracted like this?” a Bench led by Justice Dinesh Maheshwari asked.

The court’s query addressed to advocate Nishe Rajen Shonker, for Kerala, was made after it was brought to the attention of the Bench that the State wanted to further examine a list of 41 witnesses. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, for Dileep, said 10 witnesses have already been examined. “They are being recalled to prove points that are completely irrelevant,” he submitted.

The court gave Mr. Rohatgi two days’ time to file his response to the State’s move to examine the 41 witnesses. It listed the case on February 17.

Recently, the court had dismissed a plea by the survivor to transfer the trial to another court. The Kerala High Court had in September last year refused the transfer.

The Supreme Court had, on October 20 last year, orally remarked that the trial judge was “making all endeavours” to complete the proceedings without any delays. A Bench led by Justice Dinesh Maheshwari had asked the parties involved to cooperate with the trial court. On September 5, the Bench had directed the trial to proceed on a day-to-day basis.

Dileep had at the time filed an application in the Supreme Court saying the trial was being “protracted at the instance of the prosecutrix so as to evade a final verdict”. He had also complained to the top court that the trial had not proceeded expeditiously. He had alleged that he was subjected to a media trial.

The apex court had directed the trial court in Kerala to complete the trial preferably before January 31, 2023. According to the prosecution, the survivor, also an actor, was assaulted by a group of men in a moving car in 2017.