Actor-activist Deep Sidhu dies in road accident in Sonipat

Punjab CM Channi and several political leaders of poll-bound Punjab, expressed their grief over the incident.

Actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, accused of being the key conspirator of the Red Fort violence on Republic Day last year, died Tuesday evening after his car hit a truck on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway near Kharkhoda in Haryana's Sonipat district, police said.

The 37-year-old Punjabi actor was said to be travelling from Delhi to Punjab when the incident occurred. TV visuals showed the white SUV badly damaged on the driver's side after it rammed into the stationary truck.

Kharkhoda police station Inspector Jaspal Singh said, "Deep Sidhu died in the accident. A woman accompanying him has been admitted to hospital with some injuries." An investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident was underway, he said.

Sidhu was arrested on February 9, 2021, in connection with the Red Fort violence on Republic Day during the farmers' tractor parade against the Centre's three agriculture laws.

He was in jail for over two months before being released on bail.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and several political leaders of poll-bound Punjab, expressed their grief over the incident.

Mr. Channi tweeted, "Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of renowned actor and social activist Deep Sidhu. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and his fans." Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that the untimely death of the actor and activist Sidhu has come as a shock to his admirers and the entire film fraternity. "The lawyer-turned-artiste from Muktsar was an inspiration for many. Sincere condolences to his family and prayers for the departed soul," Mr. Badal tweeted.