Activists write to CM seeking his intervention to help riot victims

29 February 2020 01:55 IST

‘Families are being harassed for not producing documents’

With four more fatalities reported at city hospitals on Friday morning, the death toll in Delhi’s communal violence has gone up to 42 from 38 on Thursday. Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital recorded three deaths and Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital has reported one.

“The total death in our hospital stands at 38 [28 were brought dead and 10 people died here during treatment]. Patients have come in with burns, stab injuries, blunt assault and gun wound. We have received 215 patients from February 24 onwards,” said a senior health official at GTB hospital.

Meanwhile, human rights activists have written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain seeking their urgent intervention to help the victims of violence.

“Families are facing problems in accessing treatment with hospitals not providing MLC numbers and records of treatment. We came to know of instances where hospitals are denying admission to injured persons whose MLCs were done in a different hospital,” read a the letter signed by groups including Jan Swasthya Abhiyan (JSA), Alliance of Doctors for Ethical Healthcare (ADEH) and All India Drug Action Network (AIDAN) among others.

The group has said that families and patients are “being penalised and harassed for not producing documents which are being denied to them in the first place. At one hospital, for instance, it was only upon the intervention by a lawyer that two patients whose MLCs were done in a different hospital were admitted in the emergency ward.”

Lack of support

The group added that hospitals are not proactively supporting families of injured people.

“Information regarding their identity is not being made available and families are running from pillar to post to identify their missing relatives. Multiple individuals who have been victims of violence have reported instances of being subjected to discriminatory language by staff at hospitals. A few people have even expressed fear of going to government hospitals and instead chose to access critical care at local clinics,” said the the letter.

They have added that this amounts to gross violation of the rights of patients and weakens people’s faith in the public health system.